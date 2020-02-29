Timothy Parker

Timothy “Tim” Allen Parker, 63, of Winona, formerly of Chicago, Ill., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence in Winona. Tim is much beloved by his children, siblings, and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Tim was born Nov. 13, 1956, in Chicago, to Andrew Parker and Elizabeth Parker (nee’ Jendrzejczyk). In the past, Tim was a resident of Rochester, Minn. and Austin, Minn., as well as Chicago.

Former spouse of Leann Parker (nee’ Harwick) of Rochester. Tim moved to Rochester after serving in the Air Force to be near his mother and family that resided there, and he was a resident for many years. Later, Tim moved to Dexter, Minn., and Austin, where he worked at Hormel as a supervisor for many years. Most recently, Tim moved to Winona, where he worked in sheet-metal fabrication until his recent retirement.

Survivors include his sons, Kyle (Lindsey) Parker, Sean (Jessica) Parker, Ryan Parker, all residents of Minnesota, and Mathew Lopez (son from a previous marriage) resident of the Philippines; a sister, Gail Parker of Charlotte, N.C.; and a brother, Michael Parker of Fremont, Calif.; and several grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jerome Parker of Stewartville, Minn., and Kenneth Parker of Rochester.

