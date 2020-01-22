Thurman Anthony “TA” Lee, 63, of Winona died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Lewiston Senior Living.
TA was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Galesburg, Ill., to John and Betty (Warder) Lee. On March 21, 1998, he married Deborah Stombaugh in Galva, Ill. They moved to Winona in 1999 where TA was the plant manager for Badger Equipment Manufacturing.
TA is survived by his children, Dustin (Ruth) Lee and Mackenzie (Jake) Hankins; grandchildren, Eliza and Jackson Hankins; brothers, Dudley Lee and Pat Lee; sisters-in-law, Dawn Stombaugh and Lynda Lee; and special friend, Ryan Wadewitz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah in 2016; his parents; parents-in-law; brother, Joe Lee; and brothers-in-law, Keith Stombaugh and Ronald Stombaugh.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of TA and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.