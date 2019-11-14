LA CROSSE, Wis. — Thomas “Tom” D. Scott, 66, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Marinuka Manor in Galesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Road, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate with entombment to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at church. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys