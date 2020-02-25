Thomas Orville Severson, 75, died peacefully in his home early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020.

Tom was born in Preston, Minn., to Orville and Evelyn (Christianson) Severson. He spent his childhood in Harmony, Minn. Tom graduated from Luther College in 1967, shortly thereafter he accepted being drafted in the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. In 1969, he met the love of his life, MaryAnn. One year later, they exchanged vows on the White Earth Indian Reservation in Northern Minnesota.

Before moving to Winona, Tom worked for Conoco for 10 years, as a sales representative for Conoco in various parts of the country. Those years took the two of them from the Quad Cities, in Iowa, to Madison, Wis., St. Louis, Mo., and Atlanta, Ga.

Having young children by this time, they were ready to move closer to family in Minnesota. It was 1981, when they found their true home in Winona, where they acquired Christenson Oil Co., now known as Severson Oil Co.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom had a passion for business and enjoyed exploring the possibilities within it, as well as building relationships with those he met along the way. He always said he never worked a day in his life, because he loved what he did. He was a voracious reader, loved to travel, but most of all, loved his family.