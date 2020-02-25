Thomas Orville Severson, 75, died peacefully in his home early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020.
Tom was born in Preston, Minn., to Orville and Evelyn (Christianson) Severson. He spent his childhood in Harmony, Minn. Tom graduated from Luther College in 1967, shortly thereafter he accepted being drafted in the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. In 1969, he met the love of his life, MaryAnn. One year later, they exchanged vows on the White Earth Indian Reservation in Northern Minnesota.
Before moving to Winona, Tom worked for Conoco for 10 years, as a sales representative for Conoco in various parts of the country. Those years took the two of them from the Quad Cities, in Iowa, to Madison, Wis., St. Louis, Mo., and Atlanta, Ga.
Having young children by this time, they were ready to move closer to family in Minnesota. It was 1981, when they found their true home in Winona, where they acquired Christenson Oil Co., now known as Severson Oil Co.
Tom had a passion for business and enjoyed exploring the possibilities within it, as well as building relationships with those he met along the way. He always said he never worked a day in his life, because he loved what he did. He was a voracious reader, loved to travel, but most of all, loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; and his four children, Jon (Mindy), Colorado Springs, Colo., Jami, Rochester, Minn., Josi, Chicago and Josh (Jenny), Winona; and his three wonderful grandchildren, Fletcher, Sloan and Bergen; his loving family members, all of whom Tom was proud of. He is also survived by his brother, Rob (Judy); nieces, Cathy (Al), Kirsten (Mike), Sadie and Carly.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Funeral services for Tom will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Military honors will be provided by the VFW Neville Lien Post 1287, Winona, at the church following the service. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Winona. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials can be directed to, Central Lutheran Youth Ministry, 259 Wabasha St., West, Winona, Minn., 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.