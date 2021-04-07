ROLLINGSTONE — Thomas Nicholas Lehnertz, 87, of Rollingstone died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at home. A public visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone. There will be a private family Mass and burial. Tom will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Tom and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.