Thomas Kohner

FOUNTAIN CITY, WIs. -- Thomas A. Kohner, 73, of Fountain City died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Winona Health.

Private family services will be held at this time. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cards may be mailed to: Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Tom Kohner family, 3480 Service Dr., Goodview, Minn. 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.

