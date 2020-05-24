Thomas J. Bubula

Thomas J. Bubula

Thomas J. Bubula, 79, of Winona passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Winona Health.

Due to current current health concerns and restrictions, a family service will be held. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. A video stream of the service will be posted to Tom’s tribute page on the website, when it becomes available. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

