Thomas J. Bohlinger, our fierce and courageous warrior, passed away at home Oct. 2, 2019, after a four-month battle against brain cancer. He was born Jan. 19, 1958, in Arcadia to Lyle (deceased) and Mary Jane Bohlinger.
Thomas grew up in Fountain City, Wisconsin, where he hiked and explored the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, swam and water skied on the river, camped out on the sand bars in the river and ice skated on it in the winter. He was one of those unique people who at a young age, 17, had identified his career path — physical therapy — and rigorously pursued that career after he graduated in 1976 from Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
He graduated with honors from Winona State University, and then received his training in physical therapy from the Mayo Clinic, where he graduated, again with honors, in 1982. He began his professional career as a physical therapist, working for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He so impressed management at Mayo that they tasked him with developing and managing the therapy department at the newly-opened Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.
In 1991, he moved to the Boulder, Colorado, area and became a staff physical therapist at Boulder Manor. He soon advanced to become director of rehabilitation services there, before moving to Boulder Community Hospital (BCH), where he worked for the last 15 years of his professional career. His most enjoyable and memorable experiences as a physical therapist were working with patients in the neurotrauma intensive care unit at BCH, where he also developed and implemented innovative and progressive new approaches for therapy and patient care.
Although he greatly enjoyed caring for patients, his most cherished role was as a dad. His favorite time of the day was greeting Lily at the bus stop after school — he treasured the hug he received from her after she got off the bus. When not actively working or parenting, Thomas, a self-proclaimed lifelong feminist, enjoyed political activism, running the trails in the Boulder open space and mountain parks, hiking, experiencing national parks, interior design, architecture, traveling, reading, music and nightly family walks, including Teddy, our dog.
His husband of 23 years, Neil Fishman; daughter, Lily; sister, Barbara Minnerath; brothers, Michael and John; other family members and friends, will commemorate a life well-lived at a celebration of life for Thomas, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Please email Neil at nsftjb@comcast.net for further details regarding the celebration.
Donations can be made to some of Thomas and Neil’s favorite charities, including the Boulder County AIDS Project (www.bcap.org), Open Door Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Boulder County (www.commfound.org), the Boulder Community Health Foundation (www.bch.org/Foundation.aspx), or to the charity of donor’s choice.
M.P. Murphy & Associates of Boulder, Colorado, are in charge of arrangements. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.