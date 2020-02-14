Thomas Heinz, 87, of Winona passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born Feb. 9, 1933, to Joseph and Ann Heinz in St. Paul, Minn. He graduated from Murray High School and then served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS McNair, a destroyer, during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Beverley J. Schultz, after meeting on a blind date. They were married Aug. 2, 1958, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, St. Paul. They lived in St. Paul prior to moving to Winona in 1975.
Thomas was employed by Harvest States Coop for 42 years as a grain inspector and grain salesman retiring in 1997 as assistant manager of the Winona terminal.
Thomas was a member of the Winona Elks Club, Westfield Golf Club, and the VFW. He enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling, and playing Schafkopf and Huckleybuck card games with his friends at Callista Court.
Thomas is preceded in death by wife, Beverley; his parents; a sister, Joanne; and brother, Jim.
Thomas is survived by his children, Michelle (Trooper) Rinn, St. Charles, Minn., Debra (Neal) Will, Forest Lake, Minn., Lisa Heinz, Winona, and Brian (Jennifer Chryst), Portage, Wis.,
grandchildren, Kyle (Angelique) Rinn, Rochester, Minn, Brooke Rinn, St. Charles, Lucas and Abigail Will, Forest Lake Minn., SSG Elisabeth PierAgostini, Ft. Bragg, N.C., Mark PierAgostini, Dillon, Colo., Connor, Little Rock, Ark., Isabelle and Niko Heinz, Portage; great-grandchildren, Acacia Drane, Kyler Rinn, and Arlyn and Sawyer Guilloty.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with visitation one-hour prior in the Visitation Commons of the church. A private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.