Thomas Gibson

Thomas “Tom” W. Gibson, 47, of Winona died unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn.

Tom was born Oct. 25, 1972, in Winona, beloved son of Thomas Earl and Ann Elizabeth (Patterson) Gibson. He graduated from Cotter High School, Winona and earned a B.A. in theology and an M.A. in international business from St. Mary’s University.

Tom spent 10 years working as a mental health practitioner in the Twin Cities, and more recently was working in the family business, Whetstone Machine, Inc., with his brothers. Tom also enjoyed meeting and assisting a cross section of Winona’s citizens and visitors as a Lyft driver.

In life, Tom faced major medical challenges with courage, resilience and perseverance. He found strength in his faith as a devout Catholic. As a member of the Cathedral of Sacred Heart, he delivered communion to the homebound and was a lector. While living in the Twin Cities he was active in ministries and with social groups at the Cathedral of Saint Paul and the Basilica of Saint Mary.