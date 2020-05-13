Thomas Gibson

Thomas “Tom” W. Gibson, 47, of Winona died unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn.
Tom was born Oct. 25, 1972, in Winona, beloved son of Thomas Earl and Ann Elizabeth (Patterson) Gibson. He graduated from Cotter High School, Winona and earned a B.A. in theology and an M.A. in international business from St. Mary’s University.
Tom spent 10 years working as a mental health practitioner in the Twin Cities, and more recently was working in the family business, Whetstone Machine, Inc., with his brothers. Tom also enjoyed meeting and assisting a cross section of Winona’s citizens and visitors as a Lyft driver.
In life, Tom faced major medical challenges with courage, resilience and perseverance. He found strength in his faith as a devout Catholic. As a member of the Cathedral of Sacred Heart, he delivered communion to the homebound and was a lector. While living in the Twin Cities he was active in ministries and with social groups at the Cathedral of Saint Paul and the Basilica of Saint Mary.
Tom was an avid traveler who studied in London and traveled widely in Europe. A pilgrimage to Israel expanded his understanding of Christian theology and history and deepened his faith. Tom especially enjoyed visits to family in Northern Ireland, and trips to visit friends in Mexico where he practiced his Spanish language skills and enjoyed the Mexican culture.
Driven by his Irish ancestry, Tom taught himself to play the fiddle and sing U2 songs. The Chicago Bears disappointed Tom throughout his life, save for the 1985 Super Bowl team, but readers should be prepared for a Bears Super Bowl victory in the near future.
Tom was a generous donor to multiple causes close to his heart and was a kind and loyal friend who will be missed by many. Tom’s social network was diverse and far-reaching. He was quick to welcome international friends and guide them through Minnesota culture.
Tom is survived by his mother, Ann; three siblings, Claire Kathryn (William) Ragen, Chicago, Ill., William Ewart (Jennifer) Gibson, Winona, and Robert Andrew “Drew” (Alissa) Gibson, Winona; 10 nieces and nephews, John, Elizabeth, Erin, Emily, and goddaughter, Grace Gibson, godson, Billy, Thomas and Annie Ragen, and Theo and Benedict Gibson, goddaughter, Ashely Doerr; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E.; maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and William A. Patterson, Jr.; and his paternal grandparents, Margaret (Gibson) Holland and William E. Gibson. Tom firmly believed in a heaven filled with Jesus, Mary and all the Apostles, as well as loved ones gone before us.
Due to current restrictions for public gatherings, private family services were held. Pallbearers were Drew Gibson, Will Gibson, Bill Ragen, Kirin Panjabi, Brad McNally, Kurt Hoeger and John Patterson. Interment was at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.
A memorial Mass and a celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a future date. Guests should look forward to generous servings of milk and karaoke.
Memorials may be directed to the TWG Memorial Fund at the Winona Community Foundation (www.winonacf.org).
Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
