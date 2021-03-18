ALTURA — Thomas George Speltz, 47, died Monday, March 15, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Altura, Minn. He was born in Winona, April 12, 1973, to David and Barbara (Burke) Speltz. On June 6, 1998, he married Shelley Born and they were later divorced.

He graduated from Lewiston Altura High School and Winona State University. He was an athletic director and business education teacher at Zumbrota Mazeppa High School for several years and later was the vice principal at Crookston High School. Tom also taught at Triton High School and was the athletic director for the Kingsland School District. After that he worked for “Go Rochester Direct.” Currently, he was the secretary/bookkeeper for Holy Trinity Parish of Rollingstone and St. Rose of Lima Parish of Lewiston. He was also a sportswriter for the Lewiston Journal and volunteered for the Altura Ambulance. Tom was an avid Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings fan. Tom also found great joy in running the play clock, scoreboards, and announcing games for many surrounding schools.