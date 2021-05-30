Thomas Charles Leach, 75, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021, in his Winona, Minn., group home. Tom was born on June 29, 1945, in Menomonie, Wis.
Unfortunately, at the young age of 27, Tom began a very long struggle with health issues. Tom had 24 surgeries within the next five years before having a stroke, which left him totally disabled and living in a nursing home at the age of 31. Tom’s health slowly declined for the next 44 years until his passing. It is a comfort to know that he is now out of that disabled body and enjoying his new body in Heaven.
Tom grew up in Menomonie, Wis., where he graduated from Menomonie High School in 1963. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy receiving an honorable discharge. Tom met and married Mona (Kwang Moon) in Texas in 1973.
Tom leaves behind two sons: Joseph Ward Leach, of Prior Lake, Minn., and Thomas Charles Leach, of Winona, Minn. Tom also has four grandchildren: Jaden and Abby, children of Joseph, and Grant and Jackson, children of Tom, Jr.
Tom was the son of Alva Gray Leach and Margaret Lucille (Burke) Leach. He had a brother, Terry Leach, who preceded him in death on March 24, 2019, a sister, Tonya (Leach) Svensen, who lives in Surprise, Ariz. Tom also had the following step siblings: deceased are Bonnie, Glen, Gordan, Galen, and Joyce, and still living is Alva Leach, Jr., from Hudson, Wis.
Tom was an outstanding citizen, and he loved his country. Tom was a good student and was known as the principal’s favorite student. He was prom king his senior year and was very well liked by his classmates. He loved his family and the short life that he had before his illness his desire was to provide for them the best he could. He was a hard worker, always early to work. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and buying them gifts. Tom also enjoyed fellowship with his brother Terry and his sister Tonya. He will be greatly missed by us all. Tom’s short-term memory was not very good during his last years, but he and his brother Terry could talk about their childhood like it was yesterday. We had many good laughs with him. He was loved by us all and will be missed.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The time and place will be posted on Facebook at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.