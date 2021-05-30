Thomas Charles Leach

Tom was an outstanding citizen, and he loved his country. Tom was a good student and was known as the principal’s favorite student. He was prom king his senior year and was very well liked by his classmates. He loved his family and the short life that he had before his illness his desire was to provide for them the best he could. He was a hard worker, always early to work. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and buying them gifts. Tom also enjoyed fellowship with his brother Terry and his sister Tonya. He will be greatly missed by us all. Tom’s short-term memory was not very good during his last years, but he and his brother Terry could talk about their childhood like it was yesterday. We had many good laughs with him. He was loved by us all and will be missed.