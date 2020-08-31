× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas C. Howe, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home in La Crosse, surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura M. (Probart) Howe, and George L. Howe; as well as his four siblings, John Howe, Betty Dietmaier, Mary Markos, Margaret McIntyre. He is survived by wife, Alice H. (Schneider) Howe of Plainview, Minn. Tom and Alice raised six children, Jenny, George, John, Lolly, Cari, and Stephanie; and are the proud “Papa and Nana” to 12 grandchildren, spread out between Minnesota, Wisconsin and California.

Tom grew up in La Crosse as a graduate of Central High School, where he excelled in tennis and football. He enrolled in the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter, and upon discharge attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Minnesota-St. Paul Agricultural School, studying to become an orchardist.

His passions in life included his family, his faith, his gardens, apple trees and pine patches he planted together with Alice, (his lifelong tennis partner). He was devoted to the environment, to enjoying a good tune, to telling jokes, and to the building of the family home as well as a log cabin for his parents, on the Howe family property.