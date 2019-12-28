ROCHESTER, Minn. — Thomas “Tom” P. Burns, 86, of Rochester died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home.
Tom was born March 30, 1933, in Wyattville, Minn., to John and Florence Burns. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951. On Aug. 26, 1953, he married Arlene Kalmes in Altura, Minn. Tom was in the Army and served part of his time in Germany. After this time the couple resided in Rochester. Tom worked at American Linen for 42 years.
Tom loved God, church, his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his neighborhood friends, woodworking, the cabin, telling stories and making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; son, Steven (Robin) Burns of Byron; daughter, Deb (Denny) Hatzenbihler of Rochester; four grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sisters and brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with the Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the Mass. There will be a private family interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research or Ronald McDonald House.
Online condolences are welcome at mackenfuneralhome.com.