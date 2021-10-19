Therese Marie Halvorson, age 65, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. A memorial gathering will take place in Winona, Minnesota at a later date. Therese Marie Halvorson was born July 21, 1956, in Winona, MN., to Phillip and Cecilia (Jilk) Streng. Therese resided for many years in Crookston and Winona, Minnesota and briefly in Cresco, Iowa. She was married to Stephen Halvorson (Pooh Bear) her true love. Therese attended Winona Vocational School for CNA certification and Cosmetology training. Therese was musically talented and a very gifted artist. She was a member of the Winona Art Center. An avid rock painter before its popularity. Her ability to organize and maintain household functions was phenomenal despite of her lifelong challenges. Her homes were always stylish. She had a flare for make up and fashion. Cooking and baking were specialties of Therese’s as well. “Pineapple” bars of Grandma’s were her favorite treats. Therese had a heart of gold and kindness for all. Her laughter and humor were infectious.

Therese never failed to inquire about her nieces and nephews – Dave, Damon, Darren, Cassandra, Tara, and Gabrielle as well as the extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Therese battled lifelong mental health issues, challenges, and obstacles for years and at the end of her life died of cancer. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; her immediate family: sisters, Kathy (Doug) Twite of East Grand Forks, MN; and Patricia Wuolo of Lakeland MN; brother, Phillip Streng of Winona, MN. The family thanks all those family members and staff of organizations who over the years have provided care and support to Therese, Steve and the family. You were all important to her and the family. Therese was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, mother in law, several aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved cat Mellie. “I believe in miracles – they happen every day and have saved me from myself and saved others many times. The Lord makes the final decision for everyone on this earth. He is our only judge.” (Saying found in Therese’s final notes). Any memorials sent to the family will be given to efforts that impacted Therese’s life.