Theresa Ann La Fleur

Theresa was born Monday, September 11, 1967 in La Crosse to Albert and Karen (Thimmesch) La Fleur. At four months old she moved with her parents to Urbana, Illinois. She started her education in Champaign, Illinois, then Monticello, Illinois, then Tomah, Wisconsin. She then moved to Caledonia in 1976 where she graduated in 1985 from Caledonia High School. She always made friends at all the new locations including some lifelong friendships at Caledonia, especially her best friend forever, Valerie Kircher. She continued her education at Viterbo University in La Crosse where she graduated in May 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She married Shawn Bartell in 1990 and they later divorced. She married Paul Ringo in 1998 and moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota where she gave birth to her pride and joy, Ethan Cole Ringo. The family moved to Rollingstone (near Winona) in July 2005. Theresa enjoyed staying home to raise Ethan and later attending his many baseball and football games. The most exciting moment was when Ethan, as a Junior at Winona High School, caught a touchdown pass in the end zone and later in the game a 70-yard catch and run to keep the Winhawks hopes alive at the U.S. Bank Stadium during the playoffs. Theresa worked at the Family and Children’s Center then Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona. Theresa relocated to Mankato in May 2020 after her divorce to move closer to her dad and sister. Theresa started work for Nicollet County Health and Human Services as an Admin Support Tech at the North Mankato office in mid-October as well as buying her town home in Mankato at the same time. Theresa was starting her new life and career when her health took an unexpected turn in January 2021. They discovered she had Large B cell Lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments at Mankato Andreas Cancer Center in February and successfully completed that treatment the end of May. They determined she no longer had any lymphoma in her body, but in very early June she developed a new cancer they eventually diagnosed as Langerhans Cell Sarcoma, which is aggressive and there is no known cure at this time. She went to Rochester Methodist in early August to try other existing chemo treatments, but they did not work. Theresa kept up the fight to the very end.