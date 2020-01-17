OAK RIDGE — Theresa A. Kronebusch, 88, of Oak Ridge passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone and again from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Oak Ridge. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.