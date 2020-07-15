You are the owner of this article.
Theodore A. Wantoch Jr., 66, of Onalaska, Wis., died Thursday, April 23, 2020. A Catholic memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Wantoch Family Farm, W329 Buffalo Ridge Lane, Fountain City, Wis., 54629. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisted the family.

