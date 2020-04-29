× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ONALASKA, Wis. — Theodore A. Wantoch Jr., 66, of Onalaska died peacefully at his home Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born in Arcadia, Sept. 25, 1953, to Theodore Sr. and Olive (Pronschinske) Wantoch. He married Lois Rackow Aug. 21, 1977, at St. Mary’s Church in Winona.

Ted was a skilled man proud to share his vast knowledge in subjects from auto mechanics to the mechanics of a boiler to politics. He was a sports enthusiast to an extreme. Cheering for his beloved Badgers, was his favorite way to spend his free time. The only things he loved more than Badger basketball, were his kids and grandkids. His warm heart and kindness was felt by anyone who was lucky enough to enter his life.

He is survived by two sons, Tony (Heather) Wantoch of Madison, Wis., Tim (Ashley Kendall) Wantoch of La Crosse, two adopted sons, Scott and David Jacobson, both of La Crosse; six grandchildren, Logan, Brooklyn, Joey, Jackson, Ashton and Ava. He is further survived by Lois (Rackow) Becker; sisters, Mary and Pauline; brother, George; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Laura Wantoch and Sarah Wantoch-Doering; one granddaughter, Sophie; one brother, Joe; and one sister, Pat.

A private burial will be held. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.