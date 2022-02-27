MESA, AZ — Thelma Delores Neal, age 92, beloved mother, wife and companion, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, in Mesa, AZ with family by her side.

Dee was born December 13, 1929, to Lydia (Briley) and Jerry Vernon Harrelson in Benton, IL, and was the oldest of three children. In 1950, she graduated from Illinois Masonic Hospital in Chicago as an RN. There Dee met the love of her life, Earl W. Hagberg, who was training to be a hospital administrator. They married on July 19, 1952, moved to Winona, MN, where he was the Community Memorial Hospital administrator for 25 years until his untimely death in 1977.

In 1975, the opportunity arose to utilize her skills as a registered nurse at St. Anne’s Hospice in Winona. She was a standout employee who never took a sick day in 17 years, retiring in 1992.

She became an accomplished racquetball and badminton player at the YMCA. The family attended First Baptist Church and Dee loved to organize the monthly church potlucks.

In 1985, she married high school boyfriend, Curtis D. Neal. After her retirement they moved to Mesa, AZ, in 1999, where they enjoyed square dancing and motorhome trips. Curt passed away in 2006.

In 2010, she met Al Ingram and for over 11 years they were inseparable, traveled frequently and worshipped together.

She is preceded in death by husband Earl W. Hagberg and husband Curtis D. Neal. She is survived by her sister, Joie (George) Klochany in Florida; son, Dwight Hagberg in Chicago, IL; daughter, Jane (James) Shinners in Grand Marais, MN; Scott Hagberg in Winona, MN; grandson, Elijah Hagberg in Victor, ID; and loving partner, Alan Ingram, Mesa, AZ.

Dee’s life will be honored and cherished by family and friends as a selfless caregiver. With a twinkle in her eye she was quick to laugh, had an endearing smile and sought to make the lives of those around her easier.

Family and friends will interr the cremains at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion in Lake Park, Winona.

Memorials may be sent to the Winona Family YMCA, Roger Metz Manor or Woodlawn Cemetery.