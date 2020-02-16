Theda Hester

Theda E. Hester, 83, of Winona passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare. She was born June 24, 1936, to Werner and Ruth (Kammueler) Stettler. After high school, Theda went to nursing school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Theda graduated from nursing school and moved back to Alma, Wisconsin, where she met and married Neil David Hester Sr. Theda began a long career at the Winona Clinic.
Theda loved being a nurse. Her gentle touch and nurturing spirit brought relief and comfort to all her patients. When not working, Theda enjoyed spending time with family, her church family and the many friends she made where ever she went. She was a member since 1969, of the First Congregational Church, Winona.
Theda was Sidney Hughes’ partner and companion in later life. They enjoyed many activities together, especially taking cruises and spending time with his family. Theda also had quite the green thumb, especially with jade plants.
Theda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil Sr.; son, Shane; grandson, Nathan Stier; sister, Kathleen Stettler. She is survived by her son, Neil David Hester Jr. (Kim Staudinger); grandsons, Neil Shane Hester, Shane D. (Brenna) Hester Jr., Coy Vance (Colleen) Hester, Levi David Gilmore; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Adalyn, Eli, Shane Daniel III; brothers, Werner (Bonnie) Stettler Jr., Robert A. (Ann) Stettler; many more relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, Winona. The Reverend Danielle Bartz will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Eagle Valley Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.facwett-junkerfuneralhome.com.