SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — The Rev. Andrew F. Marthaler, 86, of Sauk Centre, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. today, Dec. 19, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union, Minn., with the Most Reverend Donald Kettler presiding. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union. A vigil prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church.
Andrew Marthaler was born Dec. 29, 1932, on the family farm near West Union, to Albert and Antonette (Deters) Marthaler. He was baptized Jan. 1, 1933, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union. He attended District 157 grade school and graduated from Sauk Centre High School. Andrew graduated with several degrees from the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. After being discharged, he worked briefly for Armour Meat Packing in South St. Paul, as a quality control inspector. Andrew worked in sales for seven years in southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. He taught agriculture and farm management in Eden Prairie, New Prague, Detroit Lakes and Winona.
In 1986, Andrew attended the Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology at Hales Corner, Wis., near Green Bay, Wis., and was ordained as a priest June 9, 1990. After serving at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, Wis., for one year, he was appointed to the Church of St. Olaf in Elbow Lake, until his retirement. During his time at St. Olaf, he also served at the Church of St. Gall in Tintah and the Church of Our Lady of the Runestone in Kensington. Fr. Andrew moved to Sauk Centre in 2008 and served his Diocese as needed.
He was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Society in West Union, Osakis Knights of Columbus, Schanhaar-Otte VFW in Melrose, American Legion Post 67 in Sauk Centre, National Rifle Association, American Federation of Teachers, Minnesota Education Association, National Education Association, and the American Vocation Association. Fr. Andrew will be remembered for always carrying his red hankies and being a Green Bay Packers fan.
Fr. Andrew was a person who loved people and was always available to anyone who needed him and will be remembered as such.
Survivors include his sisters, Sr. Mary Peter of Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids, Joan (Chuck) Pfannenstein of St. Louis Park, and Imelda (Jack) McCann of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews.
Fr. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Sr. Andre’, O.S.B., Albert Marthaler, Lawrence Marthaler, Paul Marthaler, Sr. Germana, O.S.B., Anthony Marthaler, and Annella Hougnon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.