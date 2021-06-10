Terry Lee Erickson

Terry’s life’s work was devoted to economic and community development in the Southeast Minnesota region. In the span of his career he founded the Southeast Minnesota Development Corporation (SEMDC) and then later served as Executive Director of the Southeast Minnesota Citizens Action Council (SEMCAC) in Rushford, MN. Most recently he worked as Economic Development Director with the City of LaCrescent, MN.

Terry was an active member of Winona’s First Congregational (UCC) Church community for over 35 years, where he volunteered much of his time. He was also a part of a tight-knit group of dear friends who got together often to eat, drink, laugh, and support each other through life’s ups and downs. Terry was an avid cyclist and took many bicycling and camping trips with his friends to their favorite spots all over southern Minnesota and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Terry was a fixture in the Winona yoga community, and could also be seen often at the Winona YMCA and at coffee shops in downtown Winona.