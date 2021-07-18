TUCSON, Ariz. — Teresa (Terri) Sheehan passed away at the age of 92 on the morning of July 11. Born on February 11, 1929, and raised in Somerville, Massachusetts, Terri graduated from Salem Teachers College in 1952. She married Robert Sheehan in 1953. They moved to Winona, Minnesota, in 1965, where they continued raising their seven children. Terri earned a master’s at Winona State University, then became a school guidance counselor, started the drug and alcohol rehabilitation program for the district, was awarded teacher of the year, and sat on many community boards. Terri and Bob retired to Tucson, Arizona, in 1990, where Terri enthusiastically took up gardening, learned Spanish fluently, and did extensive volunteer work. She is preceded in death by: Bob; and their son Joseph. Terri is survived by her daughters: Mary, Ann, and Chris; her sons Tom, John, and Paul, and many grandchildren. A private ceremony was held at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson where, next to Bob, she was laid to rest. Terri would be honored by donations made in her name to Habitat for Humanity in your area.