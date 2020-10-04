Teresa Mae (McDonald) Nye

Teresa “Terri” Mae (McDonald) Nye, 71, loving mother, wife, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of natural causes.

Born in Winona, July 25, 1949, to John and Marie McDonald, Terri lived there until graduating from Cotter High School and then moving to Minneapolis, to earn her degree in journalism, from the University of Minnesota. Her marriage to William Nye in 1970 led to many new vistas, until they settled in Saint Paul. Soon to follow, sons Aaron and Nate (Alisha) were a sacred joy of her life, as were grandchildren Harrison and Thomas. Her proud parenting and grateful and accepting heart made a lasting impression on so many she met along the journey of life.