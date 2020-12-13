BETHESDA, Md. — Teresa Ann Caell, 74, of Bethesda passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as a consequence of the lingering detrimental effects of a March infection of Covid-19. Known by her middle name, Ann was born in Winona on Sept, 4, 1946, to Raymond F. Caell of Long Island, N.Y., and Kathryn Satka Caell of Winona.

Ann earned a B. A. degree from the University of Virginia and an M. Ed. Degree in speech pathology from the University of Georgia. In 1979 she joined Johnson & Johnson as a sales representative, and held a position in consumer affairs in their corporate headquarters, as well as positions as a sales trainer, strategic account manager, and vascular access specialist. Ann retired from Johnson & Johnson in 2008 after an award-winning career with the company.

Ann’s avocation for most of her life was the breeding, showing, and sales of American Shorthair cats. Several of her beloved cats became regional and national champions. She was very well known and respected in the professional cat world.

Ann was preceded in death by her father in 1969; her younger sister, Pam, in 2001; and her mother, in 2005. She is survived by her brother, Raymond K. Caell, of Bethesda; and her cousins, Deborah Satka Pfremmer (David) of Charlottesville, Va., Gary Satka of Winona, and Stephen Satka of McAllen, Texas.