Ted W. Wyman

Ted Wallace was born Dec. 13, 1932, in New London, Wis., to Wellington and Enid “Lenore” (Shreeves) Wyman. After graduating from high school, he earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, manning a control tower. He married Sandra J. Briggs in 1958. Together they raised four children.

One of the original Mad Men, he worked in advertising in Indianapolis and was formerly executive national president of Phi Sigma Epsilon (later Phi Sigma Kappa). While living in Indy with his wife, Sandra and children, he worked extensively in regional theater, both as an actor and a director, till he decided to move his family back up north to Winona. He spent many years creating publications for the Winona Vocational/Technical School and also worked as a columnist locally. He was known for his abundant sense of humor and withering use of puns. He loved music, parties, friends, and family, and was not known to pass up a bit of gin, if offered.