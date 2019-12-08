Sylvia L. Passehl, 83, of Winona passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor, Winona. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Interment will be at Witoka Cemetery, Witoka, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys