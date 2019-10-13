Sylvia K. Boettcher, 94, of Winona passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Saint Anne’s Extended Healthcare.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Winona, with burial at 3 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles. There will be a luncheon at the church following the service.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.