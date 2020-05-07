× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lewiston — Susan Marie Landowski, 52, of Lewiston passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home. Susan was born Dec. 1, 1967, in Foley, Minn., to Peter and Kathleen (Rieder) Landowski.

Sue was a fierce advocate for her work as a paralegal in the State of Minnesota Third District Public Defender’s Office. That passion for those in need of help flowed into local animal shelters, where she advocated for pet adoption and proper treatment of animals. She was also a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. While she loved all animals, dogs had a special place in her heart. Above all, family was number one to Sue. She cherished her time with her loving husband, her children and grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her husband, Ken; daughters, Anne (Ajalon) Corcoran and Jessica (Matt) Perrine; stepchildren, Christopher, Ashlee and Lindsey; 11 grandchildren; and countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held. A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Sue’s name to: Winona Area Humane Society or Steele County Humane Society. Cards may be sent to Hoff Funeral Home, c/o Susan Landowski’s Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN. Please leave a memory of Sue and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.