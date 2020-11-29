Steven Edwin Riska, 72, of Winona died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Benedictine Living Community — Saint Anne of Winona.

He was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Winona, the son of Clemens and Rosemary (Lubinski) Riska. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971, serving in Vietnam. Steve was united in marriage to Lorraine Bagne in 1973 and she preceded him in death in 1996. In 2005, Steve was united in marriage to Beatriz Hernandez and she preceded him in death in 2019. Steve worked for many years at VA Facilities in Minnesota and Texas.

Steve was a devoted Christian and his true passion was sharing God’s love. Throughout his life he studied the Bible extensively and became ordained in 2005. His ministries included nursing home visitation, hospital pastoral care, jail ministry, and volunteering at soup kitchens and food pantries. He and his wife, Beatriz, were also active members of Church on the Street in Harlingen, Texas. Through prayer and donations, he supported local Christian organizations and missionaries around the world. During his life, Steve shared his experience of God’s love and saving grace with those he met.