ONALASKA — Steven Bruce Rand, 73, of Onalaska passed away on February 8, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., after a 3-week battle with COVID-19.

A memorial service honoring Steve will be held on March 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., with a light meal to follow.

Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. Please consider CDC recommendations regarding COVID prevention practices if attending.

Additionally, a Zoom link will be available on his obituary page (https://couleecremation.com/steven-b-rand/) for anyone wishing to view online.

In lieu of flowers the family invites donations in Steve’s honor to Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/) or Smile Train (https://www.smiletrain.org/).