Steven A. Nelson, 47, of Winona passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Winona Health.
Steve was born March 1, 1972, in Blue Earth County, Minn., the son of Arnold and Mechelle (Bohn) Nelson. He was a 1991 graduate of Winona Senior High School and completed truck driver training at Southeast Technical College in 1992. He was employed with Southeast Technical as a truck driving mentor, Riverside Electronics and was a driver for Ashley Furniture Distribution for 16 years.
He will be remembered for his love of semi-trucks, antique tractors and going to tractor pulls. He was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Steve is lovingly survived by his parents, Arnold and Mechelle Nelson; sister, Rachel (Krent) Aberle; niece and nephews, Greta, Oliver, and Julian Aberle; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Dorothy Bohn, and Albin and Edith Nelson; an aunt, Karen Erickson; and an uncle, Roger Roffler.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Steve will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to the Winona Humane Society.
Steve’s family would like to extend their thanks to the Intensive Care Unit at Winona Health and Lake Winona Manor, for the excellent care that he received, and to Dr. Broghammer for the loving support that he gave to our family.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Steve’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.