Sondra Louise Servais

She enjoyed a cold glass of rosé, sunbathing while cleaning the pool and spending time laughing with her family. Sondra was born July 24, 1957, in La Crosse, to Bernard and Charlotte Servais (both deceased). She died at home in the arms of her loving husband, Monday, April 13, 2020, after bravely battling cancer, she was 62.

Sondra grew up in Hokah and Lewiston, Minn. The warm beaches of Florida brought her to attend USF, where she earned a BA in journalism. She settled in Boca Raton in 1989, with her first born daughter, where she met her husband, Brian in 1993. They married and two more daughters followed. While raising her children and working full time, she completed her master’s in computer science from FAU in 2007.

In recent years she helped to establish and grow her husband’s refrigeration business, serve as a volunteer at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and care for her grandkids.

She leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Brian Beauvais; her three daughters, Sophia (Mike), Samantha and Brianna; two grandkids; and her siblings, Gary (Tracy), Kim, Teresa (Billy, deceased), David (Theresa) and half brothers, Bernie (Bonnie) and Ron (Myra). Memorial service date and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.

