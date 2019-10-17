MANKATO, Minn. — Sister Mary Donald Miller, 92, a School Sister of Notre Dame from Mankato, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato. Her Funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Good Counsel Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Good Counsel. Mankato Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Sister Mary Donald (Patricia Miller) was born in St. Paul, in 1927. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1945 and professed first vows in 1948. She was an elementary grade teacher and administrator in several Minnesota Catholic Schools, a college teacher of young sisters, and the founder of the Good Counsel Learning Center. Sister Mary Donald served as principal at St. Stanislaus School (1975-87) and superintendent of Winona Catholic School System (1986-93). Her commitment to education earned her recognition in several areas, including an honorary Doctor of Education degree from St. Mary’s College (1993); a Distinguished Principal Award from the National Catholic Education Association (1992); and selection as Jack Frost for the Winona Winter Carnival (1991).
Sister Mary Donald is survived by nieces and nephews; and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Barbara (Smith) Miller, four brothers; and one sister.
A full obituary will be available at www.mankatomortuary.com.