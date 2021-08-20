ROCHESTER—Sister Eleanor Granger, 83, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, Minnesota, died unexpectedly at Assisi Heights, on August 17, 2021.

Eleanor Ann Granger was born April 16, 1938, in Lanesboro, MN, to Benjamin and Eleanor Frances (Horihan) Granger. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1956, received the name of Sister Mary Bennett, and made perpetual vows in 1962.

Sister Eleanor excelled in academics. She completed her studies for a B.S. degree in Education at the College of St. Teresa, Winona, MN, in 1962, and an M.S. degree in Educational Administration at Mankato State University, Mankato, MN, in 1970. Further studies included Specialist in Elementary School Administration from the College of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN, an Honorary Ph.D. in Leadership at St. Mary’s University, Winona, MN, in 1994, and certification in Franciscan Studies at Washington Theological Union, Washington, D.C., in 1995.

In 1962-1968, Sister Eleanor began teaching at parochial schools in Glencoe, MN, Chicago, IL, and Fulda, MN. From 1968-1982, she was the principal of St. Gabriel School in Fulda and St. Mary’s School in Winona, MN. From 1975-1977, she was also the director of the Office of Pastoral Planning in Winona.