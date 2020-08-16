× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley (Slaggie) Holst, 85, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, under hospice care. A lifelong Winona resident, she had been living at The Sanctuary of West St. Paul for the past year.

Shirley was born Jan. 16, 1935, to Matthew A. and Ina (Olson) Slaggie. She shared many fond memories of her childhood as a ballet dancer, spending summers at the cottage, and marching in parades as a baton twirler. She was a 1953 Cotter High School graduate and received a two-year degree from Winona State. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She worked at Gate City Insurance Agency for many years. Until recently, she was an active lap swimmer at the Winona YMCA, bowler, and ping pong player at the Winona Senior Center. She will be remembered for her sparkling personality and will be missed by many friends and relatives in the Winona community.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Vanderiet, Mendota Heights, Minn.; and grandchildren, Andrew Vanderiet, Minneapolis, and Kelly Jo Vanderiet, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Noel Holst (d 2006); one brother, Jack Slaggie; and one sister, Pat Modde.

A private family gathering will be held.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org/donate. Memories can be shared at cremationsocietyofmn.com.