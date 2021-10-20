Shirley Faye Bowman, 94 of Winona, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at her home.
Shirley was born December 3, 1926 in Rochester to Sidney and Rose (Putratz) Nesler. She graduated from St. Charles and attended classes at Winona State and St. Cloud State University. On December 31, 1945, she married Stanley Bowman in Minneapolis. They owned and operated the General Store in Warmon, MN for 7 years. She taught elementary school in a country school in Kanabec County and Winona County, including Centerville. In 1959, they made their home on Garvin Heights where they dairy farmed for many years. She was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilson.
She is survived by her children, Leon (Bridget) Bowman, Sam (Melissa) Bowman, Tom (Charlene) Bowman, Kris Bowman, Kathy Bowman, Karen (Darv) Pruka, and Robin (Jolene) Bowman; 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Calvin “Swede” and Jim Nesler; two sisters, Phyllis Gloyne and Dorothy Radke and granddaughter, Sarah Rose Pruka.
Private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.