Shirley Faye Bowman

Shirley was born December 3, 1926 in Rochester to Sidney and Rose (Putratz) Nesler. She graduated from St. Charles and attended classes at Winona State and St. Cloud State University. On December 31, 1945, she married Stanley Bowman in Minneapolis. They owned and operated the General Store in Warmon, MN for 7 years. She taught elementary school in a country school in Kanabec County and Winona County, including Centerville. In 1959, they made their home on Garvin Heights where they dairy farmed for many years. She was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilson.