DAKOTA, Minn. — Sherry Lee Schmitz, 78, of Dakota died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Sherry was born Nov. 19, 1941, to Orville and Myrtle (Selke) Denzer in Detroit, Mich. She married her soulmate, Dennis Schmitz. Together they lived on their property outside of Dakota, where Sherry greatly enjoyed taking care of the property through her gardening and mowing. She worked at Lake Center Switch—TRW for many years.
Sherry was a private but loving person with many different hobbies and passions. She was from a family of dancers, so dance was very important to her throughout her life. She loved to take care of her garden and look after her many flowers. Shopping at different thrift stores was also a favorite pastime of hers. Sherry was an animal person and especially loved her cats.
Sherry is survived by her siblings, David A. (Joanne) Denzer of Minnesota City and Esther (Kenneth) Sparr of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews; and godchildren, Wendy Denzer and Adam Frick.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; and parents, Orville and Myrtle.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, with funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Sherry will be laid to rest at Hiler Cemetery.