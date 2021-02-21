 Skip to main content
Sheila M. Mueller

Sheila M. Mueller

LEWISTON — Sheila M. Mueller, 91, of Lewiston passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Family Roots Elder Care in Plainview, Minn.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.

