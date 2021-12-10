BLOOMINGTON—Sheila Jane (Sherman) Swenson, 81 of Bloomington, MN passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her home on December 4, 2021.

Sheila was born on July 28, 1940 to John and Jane (Valentine) Sherman, in Winona, MN. She attended Catholic elementary schools and Cotter High School. She graduated from the College of St. Teresa in 1962 with a degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching in Green Bay WI for one year, and moved to Bloomington, MN where she taught for several years.

She met her husband, Charles (Chuck) Swenson in Bloomington where the two had apartments in the same building. Sheila and Charlie were married July 26, 1969 and remained in Bloomington for several years. They moved to Detroit Lakes and St. Cloud, MN before returning to Bloomington. Sheila continued her education, receiving her Masters of Special Education Degree from St. Cloud State University and resumed her teaching career in Bloomington. She retired in 2010, though her cousin Pat recently wrote: “Many will carry her wisdom in life as she never stopped teaching all she met.”

Sheila was an avid reader and enjoyed time spent with her book club friends, as well as regular breakfast meetings at Perkins (cranberry muffins) with her retired teacher friends. She also read the Minneapolis and Bloomington papers daily, cover to cover.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sister, Suzanne; and her parents. She is survived by her six brothers: Jack (Sue), Mike (Dee), Tim (Peg), Joe (Carol), Dan (Maureen), and Jim (Allison). Sheila and Charlie had no children, but they felt a special love and concern for their many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gill Brothers Southwest Minneapolis Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN. Friends and family may gather at the home one hour before the funeral. There will be a light luncheon immediately following the funeral. Cards can be sent to Sheila Swenson, ICO Dan Sherman, 2329 13th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Sheila’s cremains will be interred alongside her husbands at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona, MN in the spring.

