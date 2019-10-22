ALTURA, Minn. — Shawn Michael Corcoran, 45, of Altura passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1974, in Winona, to Michael and Connie (Schroeder) Corcoran. Shawn graduated from Winona Senior High in 1992 and immediately started his career in plumbing at Corcoran Plumbing, where he worked for over 20 years. He was recently employed at Winona Heating & Ventilating Company. On Sept. 13, 1997, he married Michelle Jacobi and together they had a son, Sawyer.
Whether it was cutting wood or spending time in the valley with family and friends, Shawn loved being outdoors. He instilled much of his knowledge about mechanics and life to his son and cherished the time they spent together. His family and friends were extremely important to him and he was always there if they needed him.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Sawyer; parents, Michael (Lisa Krage) Corcoran and Connie Corcoran; brother, Cory (Nicole); nieces, Mikayla and Jocelyn; grandmother, Yvonne Schroeder; aunts and uncles, Kay (Harlan) Larsen and Karen (Herb) Hundorf; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mary Jacobi; brothers and sisters-in-law, Angela Jacobi, Jim (Cheryl) Jacobi and Tom Jacobi; four legged friend, Ozzie; and many more extended family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terrance (Georgine) and Grace Corcoran and Ray Schroeder.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of Shawn’s life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, with funeral celebrant Jodi Heim presiding. Following the service, the family invites everyone to the Rollingstone Community Center for a reception. Please leave a memory of Shawn and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.