LA CROSSE, Wis. — Sharon Hope Glaunert, 85, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, until the time of service at noon, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, (4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, Wis. 54601) Masks shall be worn, and social distancing will be recognized. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.