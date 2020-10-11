Sharon Eileen Clark

The family and friends that she left behind wish her well, but will miss her terribly. Collectively, they remember a generous woman who loved her family and friends with a light hearted energy, and who would do anything for the people she loved. Sharon cherished her time in her garden and creating new dishes in her kitchen. Sharon wasn’t afraid of hard work, and was once described as a woman who never gave up on anything or anyone. She loved to laugh, and often was the heart of any gathering. She loved celebrating with other people, and was always exploring new experiences. These included parasailing in Mexico, bungee jumping in California, rock concerts with her son, and walking around Italy with her daughters (a week before a hip replacement). There was much to be seen, and she wasn’t going to waste one minute worrying about pain. That was never her style. Speaking of style, Sharon was also known for her incredible fashion sense! She loved bright colors and ambitious jewelry. She was a classy woman who loved a chance to dress up and go out and enjoy local wineries, favorite local restaurants, community theatre events, and artist markets with anyone who would join her.