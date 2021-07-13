MOSHEIM, TN—Shannon G. Gosnell, 51, of Mosheim, TN, died unexpectedly on July 3, 2021.

Survivors include her wife, Amanda Gray; children: Amanda Moldenhauer, Jesse Woodard, Austin Gosnell, and Kaitlyn Gosnell; two grandchildren: Hudson and Waylon; parents: Amos and Lori Fry; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Sam and Elizabeth Gray; two brothers: Justus Fry and Dan Stephans; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in by her biological mother: Cindy “Joni” Stokes; grandparents: Delbert and Shirley Larsen, Helen and Clarence Steffen, and Clarence and Lois Fry.

Services were held in Greeneville, TN, on July 10th. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughty-stevens.com