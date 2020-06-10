× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott Robert Inman, born June 8, 1960, in Winona, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, two days away from turning 60.

Scott was fun loving, kind, and compassionate to everyone he knew. Unfortunately, Scott lived most of his adult life with an intense form of schizophrenic disorder. In his younger years, Scott enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, tennis, learning to play guitar, violin, French horn, trumpet, and piano. Other favorite activities were drawing, dancing, spending holidays with family and friends, shopping for Christmas gifts, and celebrating with family. He loved to see people open his gifts. Scott also worked for his dad for many years in the office at Inman Construction in Winona.

Scott is survived by his father, Leon “Keith” Inman; his brother, Greg Inman, Greg’s wife, Bernice, and their son, Anthony; sister, Terri Inman, and her son, Hansel Kiekbusch; sister, Lisa Stuttley, her husband, Terry, daughters, Terra, Tayla, and Taetum, and sons, Tyrell and TJ.

Scott’s loving mother, Mary Kay Inman, passed away in February of 2016.

Scott will have a private family celebration of his life. We love you and miss you Scott!

Memorials can be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1664 Kramer Drive, Winona, MN 55987.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.