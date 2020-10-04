BOYNTON BEACH, Fla./HOLMEN — Sara J. (Wozney) Balaker, 44, of Boynton Beach passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her parents’ home in Holmen, following a five-year battle with cancer.

Sara was born June 27, 1976, in Cudahy, Wis., to John and Mary Jane (Sobotta) Wozney. She graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1994, where she starred in state softball and tennis. Sara received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Sara worked as a travel nurse for several years.

Sara enjoyed visiting the family in Arcadia, spending time in the outdoors and enjoyed animals. She loved smelling the ocean air while sipping red wine with family and friends.

On May 29, 2010, Sara and Gerard “Jerry” Balaker were married in Hawaii. They made their home in Boynton Beach, where she enjoyed being a Eucharistic minister and active member of the St. Peregrine Cancer Ministry at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. On April 27, 2015, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Jozie Jane Balaker.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Jozie Jane; parents, John and Mary Jane Wozney; two brothers, Brad (Becky) Wozney, Bill (Sami) Wozney; nieces, Annika, Katelyn, and Kaia; and nephew, Cade; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.