NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. — Sandra (Kramer) Becker, 80, of New Holstein passed away at her home Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
She was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Winona, to Felix and Eva (Loth) Kramer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and many close friends; as well as her special friend, Melvin Beattie, whom she missed terribly. We find comfort in knowing they’re together again.
Survivors include her two children, Rick (Sara) Northrup of Fountain City, Wisconsin, and Susie (Steve) Bauer of New Holstein; two grandchildren, Melissa (Jon) Bryant of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, and McKinlee Northrup of Fountain City; three great-grandchildren, Bailee Wood, Andy Dahl and Ava Dahl, all of Trempealeau.
Sandy retired from the food service industry, which was her career. She enjoyed talking smart, making people laugh and spending time with her grandpuppies. She loved dogs, flowers, gardening and most of all, her kids.
Sandy will be missed by her friends, family and her neighbors. Godspeed Mom. Give Dad, Mel, Tuco, Shadow, Charlie and Trooper, a huge hug. “Love You.”
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Strike Zone in New Holstein.