Sandra Jean (Nelson) Adams

Growing up in a U.S. Forest Service family, Sandy and her siblings moved many times during her childhood. Each location held a special place in Sandy’s heart, but perhaps none more than where she graduated high school in Grand Marais, Minn. After graduating from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, she took her first teaching assignment in Minneapolis where she would meet her future husband, Johnny Adams, Jr. Johnny and Sandy lived a life of adventure and travel. Whether it was in a motor home with her beloved cats, or in an airplane with Johnny as the pilot, they always lived life to the fullest. Always a creative, she loved crafting, crocheting, and with Johnny made fleece blankets for wounded veterans.