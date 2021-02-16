Ruth Werner

Ruth (Murray) Werner, 85, of Winona died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Winona Health.

She was born Feb. 6, 1936, in La Crosse, Wis. She was raised in La Crosse and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. Ruth married Robert Werner Jan. 14, 1956. Ruth worked at Miller Felpax for 37 years. She enjoyed flower gardening and shopping. Ruth was present at every sporting event of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Bob enjoyed traveling; visiting many places throughout the years, but her favorite was always Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of 65 years; children, Robert P. Werner and Shelly (Mike) Blank; three grandchildren, Amanda (Paul) Ciszak, Kelly Blank (Jordan Spitan) and Sam (Anna) Blank; and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kaitlyn Ciszak, Makenzie Moger, Mason Johnson and Charlie Spiten and Bella and Bennett Blank.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katie; and two brothers, Rod and Bud Murray.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol.

Please share a memory of Ruth, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.